Utah's Super Bowl connection was dressed in red, white and blue

SANDY, Utah — It’s not the first time Utah has been linked to the Super Bowl, but this year’s connection is a particularly significant one.

Jacob Swenson, Chief Operating Officer of Colonial Flag, a company based in Sandy, said, "The feather in our cap happens to be 50 feet by 100 feet, and it's going to be on the field of the Super Bowl."

Swenson's father founded the company years ago, and the family tradition continues with Jacob at the helm.

"I was watching the college football championship game," Jacob Swenson recalled. "When they unfurled that flag, I thought, 'That's a flag we made and shipped recently.' I remember being out there holding the chalk line for that flag—it's surreal seeing it on center stage for millions."

Kaesi Bird, a seamstress at Colonial Flag, echoed those sentiments.

“It is so gratifying to be part of something bigger that impacts the country so much," Bird said. "It's worth wrestling with the fabric."

For Erika Sepulveda, this endeavor is deeply personal.

"It's not just fabric," Sepulveda said. "There is the love of all the people in this country woven into it, so it's special."

Sepulveda immigrated from Mexico and works at Colonial Flag with her husband. She is preparing to take her American citizenship test in six months.

"I am the last one in this family to become a citizen," Sepulveda said. "My family believes I can do this. They see the flags, like the ones for the NFL, and can't believe I helped make them. It's hard for me to believe too."

To ensure each flag stitch is perfect and every star is positioned correctly requires extensive space and precision.

"Laying it out in the Expo Center and working on the cantons with the stars makes you very nervous," Bird said. "A few inches off, and it can be noticeable. Our math has to be exact, despite any fabric puckering, but seeing it complete and looking good is impactful."

Swenson detailed the logistics behind the massive project.

"The flag will weigh around 1,500 pounds if made from lighter material," he explained. "It could weigh up to 2,500 pounds if we use heavier material, and it's all made in one piece."

The largest flags are crafted in sections.

"We manufacture the canton, or star field, in one section and the stripes in three others," Swenson said. "They are buckled together, and a small flap conceals the seam."

Displaying the flag on the field requires a few hundred people. These oversized flags have also been showcased at college football championships, bowl games, and flown over canyons along the Wasatch Front. This year, one will be featured at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

"I never would have imagined this growing up," Swenson said. "But we've evolved into a company capable of making a significant impact on a national stage."

The flags are stored in waterproof containers and cost between $50,000 and $70,000, depending on the materials used. With proper care, they can last for decades.