Utes basketball players, coaches share dinner with Utah cancer patients

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah basketball coach Craig Smith and his wife, Darcy, paid for dinner this week at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Salt Lake City. It was the coach's idea as part of the Coaches Versus Cancer program.

"As the men's basketball coach and as our family, I think it's part of our responsibility to give back and to help people in need, and so we're super grateful for the American Cancer Society," said Smith.

The Smith's were joined by Utes players and coaches, who served dinner and spent time with cancer patients and their families.

"We asked our guys if they wanted to be a part of it," said Smith. "We made it strictly voluntary, and every single player in our program showed up to be a part of this special occasion, and they're thrilled about it."

The American Cancer Society explained how events like the dinner are special for both cancer patients and caregivers, who have limited social interactions because of their weakened immune systems.