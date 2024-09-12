Volunteers needed to help build beds for Utah children in need

SYRACUSE, Utah — A weekend event is set for people to come out and build beds for children across northern Utah.

"Once we tell them what we're doing, everyone's compelled because they realize that is a huge need in our community," said David Marin with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

On Saturday, the nonprofit organization will be looking for volunteers to build the beds between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m at the Walmart in Syracuse.



"Our motto is no kid sleeps on the floor in our town," shared Jay Tucker, co-president of the organization's Syracuse chapter.

The Syracuse chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace has been building friendships since 2018.

"We've gotten to know so many people, it's almost like they've become our family," said Marin.

According to the group, there are currently over 1,000 kids waiting for beds in the area covering Weber, Davis and half of Salt Lake County.

"On average, about 3 percent of kids don't have beds," said Tucker.

The group of volunteers is now working to change that and they're in need of volunteers.

"We want everyone to come out and help us," Tucker said. "We love empowering people and giving everybody the opportunity to serve their community"

The team is looking for 200 volunteers to help them assemble 60 beds for local children in need of a comfortable place to sleep.

"We delivered some beds recently and this little girl was so cute, and she was about 10 or 11 years old and she just kept saying, 'I love my new bed. I love my new bed," shared Jannett Tucker, application manager for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The event is just one way the group's local chapter does their best to make a difference in the world, and they're hoping others will also answer the call to help.



"One of our goals is to recruit more team members," Jay said, "recruit another chapter even in Salt Lake County."