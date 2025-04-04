Wait and see or panic? Utahns differ how to handle on stock market stumble

RIVERTON, Utah — At the Riverton Senior center, playing pool can get fairly competitive, and just like some games can be chalked up to wins or losses, the same goes for Utahns' feelings about the stock market.

On Friday, Dan Fix and Danny Larsen were on opposite sides, both on the pool table and the current state of politics as President Trump's tariffs put a wallop on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

"Why should they put tariffs on us all the time and we don't have tariffs on them?" asked Fix. "I know it's a controversial subject, but I do believe it's going to work out."

"I hope you're right, but I have my doubts," Larsen responded.

Both Dan and Danny have been keeping an eye on the stock market.

"I'm hopeful," added Fix. "I'm not sure about Danny and some of the other people."

To which Larsen said, "I'm thinking I don't like Trump," he said while laughing. "It's not a personal thing."

White House urges patience as Trump's tariffs roil global markets:

Optimism can be found that things are going in the right direction but sprinkled in with some concerns.

Utahns have spent the last two days seeing stock market numbers dropping and wondering what they should do with their money. One financial advisor explained how it depends on the stage of life you are currently in, but the best thing to do is not panic and instead plan for a future that aligns with your financial goals.

"Putting together a solid plan to make sure that you're managing risk, that you're getting your retirement income from secure places," said Zane Hanzon with Cetera at Granite Credit Union."I think it is really important, and that can go a long way to help reduce anxiety and build confidence."

Hanzon added that he would sound an alarm for young people to take advantage of the market and get going early because if they can do that, it allows compound interest to work for them, which he said is one of the best things you could ever do.

As for Dan and Danny, they're just taking it one shot at a time.

"We all are trying to make it better for our grandkids and our families," said Fix, "but you don't know what the future holds and when to invest."