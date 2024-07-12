Want to keep your A/C running cool during hot summer? Follow these tips

SALT LAKE CITY — With summer in full swing all over Utah, temperatures are high, which also means A/C unit repairs are on the rise along with electricity bills.

"I'm not used to paying $150 or $200 a month for air conditioning, but...", said Leonard Park.

Black said it was struggle to simply find a contractor to replace an A/C unit in one of his rental properties

"This has definitely been a really busy summer for us because that heat came fast," said Garrett Wilde, service manager at Black Diamond Experts. "We kind of had really nice weather, about 70 degrees, and then we went right to 100 degrees, so when that happens, we get slammed with calls right off the bat."

The most common problem Wilde finds when an air conditioner unit is not working is that a capacitor has gone out. He added that there are definitely dos and don'ts when setting thermostats during hot weather.



"A 25-degree difference between inside and outside is what systems are designed to handle," he said, "although most people can get their systems down cooler than that. Definitely don't recommend going below 70 (degrees), that's really hard on the system."

Another tip to help A/C systems function properly during a hot summer, and to last longer, is to change air filters regularly.

"If I were to run, say five calls in a day, I'd say at least two of those calls were probably due to a dirty filter," Wilde said. "So, it's definitely something that can be taken care of quickly."

Wilde recommends getting services done when the weather is not extreme, so residents can get help quickly and not have to deal with a broken system when its really hot or cold.

"It really does feel good when you go in and you're able to fix a customers' system and get it up and running," Wilde added, "you kind of feel like a hero."