Want to live like Joe Ingles? It'll only cost you $3.5 million

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of ex-Utah Jazz favorite Joe Ingles once had to keep their idolatry to the simple purchase of a jersey or t-shirt. But now they can take their adoration to a whole new level, along with six bedrooms and five full baths.

PHOTOS: Take a peek inside Joe Ingles' Salt Lake City home

With Ingles now plying his skills with the Milwaukee Bucks, the former Jazz star has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale.

For a cool $3,500,000, the two-story Cape Cod home at the edge of Emigration Canyon is a Joe Ingles' fans delight.

While the kitchen, master suite and walk-in closets are nice, what makes the home a true Jazz fans dream is the full-sized custom basketball court, complete with team logos.

"The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," Ingles said in a statement.

Thomas Wright with Summit Sotheby's International Realty has the listing.

Ingles was traded to Portland in February after eight seasons with the team. He then signed as a free agent with the Bucks this summer.