Former Jazz star Joe Ingles headed to the Milwaukee Bucks

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz star Joe Ingles is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks, his wife Renae Ingles shared on social media.

Ingles was traded by the Jazz in February after eight years with the team. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury at the end of January.

Since he was a free agent after the season, some fans speculated that Ingles could return to Utah in the off-season.

Renae Ingles confirmed on social media that Joe agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

"As CEO I am inclined to further comment on Utah, Salt Lake City, The Jazz, and alllll of the things- friends who are family. What a community," Renae Ingles said in a tweet. "I don’t yet have the words to put together. It will come."

The Ingles family is known in Utah for their community involvement and their efforts to spread autism awareness. Their oldest son, Jacob was diagnosed with autism about three years ago.

Joe Ingles began his Jazz career in 2014 after being cut by the Los Angeles Clippers.