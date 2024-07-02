Warning issued after harmful algal bloom found at Utah Lake marina

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A Warning Advisory has been issued for an area along Utah Lake after a harmful algal bloom was detected Tuesday.

The City of Saratoga Springs said the bloom was found present at the Saratoga Springs, and could be producing dangerous toxins that would be harmful to humans and animals.

The Utah County Health Department issued the warning, advising people to do the following when in the vicinity of the marina:



Do not swim or water ski

Avoid areas of algae when boating

Clean fish well and discard guts

Keep animals away

Don’t drink the water

Algal blooms can cause skin, nerve and liver damage,