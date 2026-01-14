Body of missing 19-year-old woman found in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The body of a 19-year-old woman was discovered in Washington County early Wednesday, hours after she was first reported missing.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was notified just before midnight that Nicole Bennett was missing, and her vehicle had been found at the Red Cliffs Recreation Area trailhead.

Ground and air support were dispatched as part of the search and rescue operation, which continued until 4:30 a.m., when officials decided to resume the search later in the morning.

At 7:07 a.m., a call was received by the dispatch center that Bennett's body had been located, although the location of the discovery was not released. The public is asked to remain clear of the area while crews are on the scene investigating Bennett's disappearance and death.

"The Washington County Sheriff’s Office expresses our condolences to the family of Nicole Bennett for their loss," a statement read.