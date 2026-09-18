Body of one missing woman located at Sand Hollow Reservoir

HURRICANE, Utah — The body of one missing woman was located by search and rescue crews at Sand Hollow Reservoir Thursday afternoon.

The body was located at 3:00 p.m. and was confirmed to be deceased. Search and rescue crews continue operations for the other missing person.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

According to court documents, a man was operating the jet ski with the two women on board when he hit a cross-wave, causing both women to end up in the water. Neither was wearing a life jacket and did not resurface after being thrown into the water. One of them was four months pregnant with twins.

He would later be arrested after being determined to have been impaired to the extent that he could not safely operate a motorized watercraft.