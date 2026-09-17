K-9 injured in overpass fall returns home after hospital release

PARK CITY, Utah — After a scare and a brief stay in the veterinary hospital, Park City police K-9 Bruno is recovering well enough that he has been allowed to return home to his family.

The Park City Police Department shared a video Thursday of Bruno being released from the hospital to cheers from the medical staff who treated him. Wearing protective gear over his two broken legs, Bruno looked a little apprehensive as he walked out, perhaps wondering about all the attention.

Bruno was airlifted to the Salt Lake City veterinary hospital Tuesday after he jumped from an overpass near the Highway 40/Interstate 80 interchange during an investigation into a suspicious item. The K-9 fell an estimated 30-35 feet and received immediate attention before being flown away from the scene.

Video below shows Bruno being treated and airlifted after fall:

K-9 injured after falling from highway overpass during I-80 investigation

The 2-year-old chocolate Labrador suffered two broken legs and a broken jaw.

"After everything Bruno has been through over the past few days, we are grateful he can begin the next part of his recovery at home, surrounded by the people who know and love him best," wrote the Park City Police Department.

Officials said Bruno has a long road ahead, but has plenty of people backing him during his recovery.

"We cannot thank the community enough for the incredible amount of love and support shown to Bruno and his handler over the past few days," the department said. "We are also grateful to the law enforcement agencies and first responders who reached out, checked in, and offered their support."