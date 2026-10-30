During 'sobering' visit to flood-ravaged Hurricane, Lt. Gov. sees damage left behind

HURRICANE, Utah — The signs that say "Governor, we need funding" are coming down in Hurricane as Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson visited neighborhoods left devastated after recent flooding.

"Damage assessment needs to occur and once we see how much damage has happened, we can see what kind of federal resources are available," said Henderson after speaking to flood victims Friday and surveying the damage. "It's really sobering to see the amount of damage and the number of families impacted by these floods."

Over 100 homes, RVs damaged in floods as emergency declared in Hurricane:

Over 100 homes, RVs damaged in floods as emergency declared in Hurricane

But is demand for help message, written on a number of makeshift signs, duct-taped to dumpsters and mud-caked garages, being received by the state?

"It takes a lot of time to get this federal funding but we even had someone from Congresswoman Maloy's office helping on the federal level," the Lt. Governor explained.

During her tour, Henderson, along with other local leaders, including Hurricane's mayor walked where flood water once flowed.

"We're told by FEMA it's too small, the state doesn't have funding to help people," said Hurricane Mayor Clark Fawcett. "They'll give us money to do things with the wash, do some solutions that way, bring down down people to help clear the wash that kind of stuff. I don't see any actual dollars coming to help these people, which is what we need."

Drone video below shows extent of flooding in Hurricane (Ellie N. Canfield):

Drone video shows extent of flooding in Hurricane

With the government red tape uncertainty still lingering in the air, like the smell of dried mud and mildew emanating from the flood ravaged homes nearby, there remains optimism for recovery and relief.

"Everybody's been working in their own divisions and now we got on the same page to be able to move forward from that," said Cherie Santiago, a member of the flood committee, and one of the local, grass-roots pioneers on the ground.

But beyond the broad clean up efforts, the sweeping calls for state and federal funding, and major change.

"I'm supposed to be retired," said local bricklayer Mike Dunderson.

Dunderson is doing his small part by rebuilding a damaged flood wall this time around, equipped with holes so that future flood water can pass unabated.

"Put a little mud down," he taught, between cement scrapes. "Don't put one brick on top of another, offset the joints... that was supposed to be funny."

Even after all the community is going through, Dunderson and others continue to pitch in.

"I'm building this a little more sturdier than the first one because the flood took it over," said Dunderson. "The next flood won't take this over. "

CLICK HERE to donate to the flood victims using the link below.