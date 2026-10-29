CEDAR CITY, Utah — Tragedy struck at a construction site on the outskirts of Cedar City.

County investigators released the scene back to the construction company today after they say a worker was killed Tuesday morning.

"... Unfortunately the 24-year-old construction worker had already passed away... the injuries he sustained were fatal," said Cassie Meredith, Iron County Public Information Officer.

WATCH | Community raising money for wife of construction worker killed in fatal accident

Community raising money for wife of construction worker killed in fatal accident

The Sheriff's Office says the worker was greasing the bucket of an excavator when a pickup-style dump truck driven by another worker backed into him.

"They are going to investigate, they are looking into it... however, it did appear to be a horrible tragic accident. No charges have been filed, no citations or anything, just a horrible, devastating accident," Meredith said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the pregnant wife of the construction worker.

"So heartwarming... and that's what I love about this community that we live in — we take care of each other when push comes to shove. People might have their disagreements over this or that, but when it really matters, we're there for each other and we'll take care of each other," Meredith said.

The incident happened in the back of Sunrise church and the pastor tells FOX 13 that a special 'Love Offering' will be taken up after the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services this Sunday.

"That's great to hear. She's gonna need all the love, support, and help she can get, and so is the rest of his family. And you know, that's what we're here for... Cedar City... Iron County, we take care of each other," Meredith said.

You can support the GoFundMe by clicking here.