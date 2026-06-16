How Washington County residents can earn $100 for each tree they plant

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Residents in Washington County can now grow the beauty of their yards and wallets, thanks to a new "Treebate" program.

The Washington County Water Conservancy District is now offering $100 for each tree planted by those participating in a water-efficient landscape program.

The original program pays property owners up to $3 for each square foot of grass that is replaced with water-efficient landscaping. Now, the new "Treebate" adds an extra $100 per tree planted during the conversion process.

“Planting trees is one of the smartest water‑wise investments a community can make,” said district conservation manager Doug Bennett. “Trees naturally cool our neighborhoods, require far less water than lawn, and add beauty and character to every street.”

Lawn gone, water saved: Residents dive into Landscape Exchange to help conserve:

Lawn gone, water saved: Residents dive into Landscape Exchange to help conserve

To earn the "Treebate," all trees must be approved species, at least 1-inch caliper or from a 15-gallon container, the district said. Other requirements include the trees being planted in a converted area with drip irrigation and set back from hard surfaces.

Residents interested in receiving a "Treebate" can CLICK HERE for more information.