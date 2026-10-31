Hurricane High School students answer call for help in flood zone

HURRICANE, Utah — There are some lessons that can't be learned in the classroom. But perhaps some of those lessons can be picked up in the wake of a flood.

Busloads of Hurricane High School kids, all clad in red, took to impacted areas Friday to help clean up and shore up homes left damaged after last week's floods.

"I think they're learning that it's easier to help than we often think," said teacher Susan Wiese.

"I was talking to some of the owners of the houses so I just like to help in any way I can." shared Junior Kayzlee Sanders.

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The students showed up and immediately went to work, placing sandbags in front of every garage.

"I think the students rose to the occasion," said teacher Kris Long.

You might say it just hits different when it's not on a smart phone or tablet, but in person.

"As a person its helped me grow to serve all everyone," said junior Millie Danze.

Even more so when you're not just helping a stranger but a teammate.

"One of our teammates, he lives just in this area, he got flooded out twice, so now he has to move permanently," said senior McKab Gardner.

Lots of caring kids showed up, and outside of the sandbags she tied, Macy Powell has dreams of making impacting peoples lives her life's work.

"Some people feel like they're alone but they'll never know the impact they make on some people," said Powell.

But on Friday, students and teachers prepped flood victims for what's still in front of them.

"We expect rain for the next three days, so we hope they won't get hit a third time," said Long.

The high school students offered up some light underneath ominous clouds.

"Peoples faces, like their faces just lit up seeing the amount of people pour in," Powell recalled.

Because it just hits different when it hits home.