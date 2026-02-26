Local community reacts to Zion Shuttle's announced stop expansion into Virgin

VIRGIN, Utah — A new shuttle stop is coming to the small town of Virgin, bringing southwest Utah residents and visitors one step closer to Zion National Park.

Starting March 1, the SunTrans St. George to Zion Shuttle will add a stop in Virgin, a town of about 700 people located along state Route 9, roughly 13 miles from the west entrance of Zion National Park. The cost to ride is $5 each way, whether passengers board in downtown St. George, Hurricane, or Virgin.

Alicia Brandom, an employee at the Fort Zion Trading Post in Virgin, said the new stop is a welcome development for businesses like hers — a mom-and-pop tourist stop featuring souvenirs, an old west town, and alpacas.

"It's a national park, so if we cannot enjoy it together as a nation and share with other nations, I don't know what's the point of it, so I think the more traffic we are there, the more we get to share with the whole world, which I think is incredible," said Brandom.

Brandom acknowledged that not everyone in town shares that enthusiasm.

"The folks that live here I don't imagine are as excited about it because they don't so much care for the traffic and things that they perceive as an inconvenience. It's great for us. We love seeing more people here, more people at the park," said Brandom.

I was on the first bus that took people from the Dixie Center in St. George to a few blocks from the west gate to Zion back in November 2024.

Since then, Matthew Watson, Community and Partner Relations Manager for the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office, says the shuttle has grown as an easier way for people across southwest Utah to reach the region's most popular attraction.

"It's really great way for visitors to experience the greater Zion area with just relaxing and getting to enjoy the scenery, not having to deal with the hassle of driving everywhere," said Watson. "I mean, who wouldn't want to just hop on a shuttle and in about 20 minutes be in a beautiful landscape like this? It's a no-brainer."

Watson said the Virgin stop will also serve a practical purpose for RV travelers and others with large vehicles. Beginning June 7, the Mount Carmel Highway Tunnel will close to large vehicles, making it more difficult to travel from the west to east side of the park.

"There's a couple of reasons for this. Number one is safety. Number two is to preserve the historic features of that road, of that tunnel. I mean when this was first built, cars were a lot smaller than they were today," said Watson.