One critically injured, another seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash in Washington

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A multi-vehicle crash has critically injured one and seriously injured another on Interstate 15 in Washington, briefly closing the freeway Thursday afternoon.

Officials confirm that an SUV was traveling southbound on I-15 Thursday evening when, near mile marker 13, it collided head-on with a vehicle traveling northbound. After the collision, the driver of the first vehicle sideswiped a fuel tanker in the second lane.

The first driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries; the second driver was transported with serious injuries. The driver of the fuel tanker was not injured.