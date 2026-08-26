Iron County School District to move to 4-day school week after board vote

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Schedules in the Iron County School District will soon look a bit different after the district board approved a move to a four-day school week.

On Tuesday, the board approved the new four-day schedule by a 4-3 vote after months of discussion over whether to stay with a traditional 5-day calendar or move to a shortened week.

The new schedule will go into effect during the 2027-28 school year.

Last year, a poll conducted by the district found that 66.6 percent of parents desired a four-day week, along with 71 percent of school staff.

One reason behind the push to a four-day schedule was financial. With nine elementary and eight secondary schools, the district ranks near the bottom in the state in spending per student.

Nearby Garfield County started a four-day school week this year.