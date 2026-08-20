Police pursuit of stolen car caught on camera in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man accused of stealing a vehicle and driving into Utah from out of state led police on a pursuit that ended in Washington County.

Video of Tuesday's pursuit shows Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies following the Ford Escape driven by David Drury, who allegedly stole the vehicle in California before driving through Arizona and into southern Utah.

Deputies first spotted Drury, 32, in Utah traveling north on Interstate 15 before he began changing lanes in a "clear attempt to evade," officials wrote. When Drury exited the highway, deputies gave up their pursuit.

Shortly afterwards, a Division of Natural Resources ranger spotted Drury near 4400 West State Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Drury failed to comply and pull over.

When the pursuit arrived at Sand Hollow Resort Parkway, Drury evaded spike strips placed in the road by a Hurricane Police Department officer, but gave a trailing Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy time to catch up and deploy a Grappler Police Bumper.

Once the pursuit came to a controlled stop, Drury refused to follow police orders and exit the car. Instead, he attempted to flee in the car, only for it to be held by the Grappler device. Drury was then extricated from the car by officers on the scene.

After being taken into custody, Drury said the car belonged to his girlfriend and that the couple had been arguing when he took the vehicle.

Drury was taken into custody and faces multiple charges connected to the stolen car.