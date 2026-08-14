Storm brings flooded streets, muddy roads to Zion National Park neighborhoods

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Streets throughout Hurricane were left flooded Friday after a morning storm system passed through the city, as well as Zion National Park and other southern Utah neighborhoods.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the Springdale area just after 9 a.m. and remained in place until 1 p.m., while a similar warning for Hurricane, Virgin and Rockville expired 30 minutes later.

Video showed multiple flooded Hurricane streets in and around the downtown area, with several vehicles caught up in the high water. After the storm passed, crews were seen attempting to clear mud and standing water from the streets.

FOX 13 News Workers clear mud from roads in Hurricane on Friday, August 14, 2026

Throughout the morning and early afternoon, drivers on roads heading into and out of Zion National Park faced pooled water, although no deep flooding that forced any street closures.

Video below shows conditions near Zion National Park during storm:

Storm brings flooding to Zion areas

The persistent rain and flood warnings affected the plans for those visiting the national park before the end of the summer break.

"We're probably not gonna do much hiking," said Rafael, who was visiting Zion with family. "I don't know, but we decided to go buy some ponchos and just figure it out. Typically, the way we prepare is a lot of sunscreen, stay hydrated, but I don't think we're gonna need any of the sunscreen or the hydration. There's plenty of water going on right now."

Virgin River was active during storm in short video below:

Virgin River - Storm

Photos and video of the Virgin River shared with FOX 13 News showed rushing water, especially near bridges.