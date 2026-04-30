Utah riders come to grips with new law on e-bikes, e-scooters

PAROWAN, Utah — Utah's new e-bike law takes effect May 6, and many riders — especially in southern Utah — are still unaware of what's changing.

The law, passed by the state legislature, updates how e-bikes and e-scooters are treated under Utah law, with a particular focus on younger riders.

Under the new law:



Riders under 21 must wear a helmet on an e-bike or e-scooter.

Riders under 16 cannot operate high-powered e-bikes — those capable of exceeding 20 miles per hour.

Children under 8 cannot ride e-bikes on public streets.

DUI laws will now apply to e-bikes.

Starting next year, riders ages 8 to 15 will not be able to ride an e-bike without either adult supervision or a safety certificate.

Violations carry a minimum $25 fine and, potentially, confiscation of the bike.

Jenn and Shawn Sullivan, co-owners of Gear Up Bike & RC Cars in Parowan, opened their shop in 2024 and say they have been working to get the word out to customers — but confusion remains widespread.

"There's too many rumors," Jenn Sullivan said.

"We do the best we can, and it's really hard for the bike shops until the years go by, until everybody's more aware of it, I think," Shawn Sullivan said. "But right now, I think at least for another year or two, it's a little rough because they come in with that expectation.”

The Sullivans say they support the new law. They already hold safety sessions with young riders, including weekly Saturday ride-alongs.

"They're out there with their parents and as old as, you know, 80, 85 are out there riding," Jenn Sullivan said.

"We should all be huge proponents of protecting our kids. They should be wearing their seat belts in the car. They should be wearing helmets every single time that they're on anything where there's an opportunity for them to get hurt," Sullivan said.

"We need to be protecting our kid's head. They only have one. So once you crack an egg, you can't uncrack it," Sullivan said.

The issue resonates beyond local residents. Zeta Bell, a Park City biker visiting St. George, said she notices the problem more in southern Utah than at home.

"I see it more so here. It seems like everyone goes on vacation and they want to give their children, grandchildren a thrill but it's dangerous," Bell said.

St. George Police Sgt. Jeremy Needles said unsafe e-bike behavior by minors is a consistent concern for his department.

"We get calls all the time by parents going, hey, these kids in this neighborhood keep going through the stop signs. Well, they're not looking. They're driving on the wrong side of the road. They're going the wrong direction and stuff. We get those calls every week," Needles said.

Needles said a third of the 20 incidents last year that required accident reconstruction involved kids on e-bikes or scooters.

St. George Police have operated bike patrols in the area's trails for years. Initially, officers plan to enforce the new law primarily with warnings before moving to fines and potential bike confiscation.

"Safety is what's paramount, right? Ensuring, keeping one fatality from happening by educating these kids is what's the most important. That's what our focus is in law enforcement, to keep everybody safe," Needles said.

Jenn Sullivan noted that Utah's law is less restrictive than that of some other states. She said New Jersey has the strictest rules, requiring all e-bike riders 15 and older to register their bikes with the motor vehicle department, similar to a car.

"What Utah put in place right now I think is the best. I think other states took it too far," Sullivan said.

Different states have different e-bike laws. But Sullivan noted that some e-bikes have smart functions that not only hook up with mobile apps but will actually remind riders of the e-bike laws in the state they’re in based on GPS coordinates,

Shawn Sullivan said customer confusion often stems from assumptions about laws in other states.

"When customers come in, they act like it's California law. So they ask me, like, hey, if I get one, do I have to register it? Do I have to wear a full motorcycle helmet? I said, no, you do not. That is California law, not Utah law," Sullivan said.

Jenn Sullivan also offered a perspective for those frustrated by young riders on e-bikes, saying the alternative may be worse.

"Here's a difference between being frustrated that they're out on the road and making sure that they are being safe and also remembering that if they're not outside and they're not doing outside activities, then they're inside, they're on their cell phones," Sullivan said.

"So we need to find some kind of like in between. They have to be safe outside and they can't be inside all the time," Sullivan said.