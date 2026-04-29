Construction begins on project connecting thousands of miles of Utah trails

MOAB, Utah — Construction is underway on a project that will connect thousands of miles of trails across the state.

Utah Department of Transportation crews were working on Highway 128 outside of Moab, connecting a pair of paths that run alongside the Colorado River. When the project is complete, bicyclists, hikers and others will no longer have to be forced onto the narrow road and run the risk of being hit by a car.

"When you’re riding back into town and you have to ride along this sketchy, winding canyon, it’s just difficult and it’s not super safe," said Daniel Smith, who is a member of the Grand County Red Devils Mountain Biking team.

FOX 13 News observed it on Tuesday, where cyclists left the protected path and ventured out onto Highway 128. Vehicles would come up on them. Some would keep a safe distance while others got dangerously close.

"The stripe on the side of the road is the shoulder. You’ve got people driving big vehicles, some RVs. What are they doing when they’re in this amazing canyon? They’re 'Oh my gosh,'" UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras told FOX 13 News, gesturing like a driver looking around at the scenic red rock cliffs. "Not looking at the cyclist, the runner or the hiker on the side of the road. This one’s about safety and creating a trail connection that would never be available to get to but for this program."

The program is a plan for a statewide trail network, connecting all of Utah's trails and eventually creating a way that someone could bike or hike from southeastern Utah all the way to the Utah-Idaho border if they wanted. Braceras came up with the idea and pitched it to Governor Spencer Cox, who supported it.

"How incredible would it be if we very intentionally started to connect those trails together in a way that would lift the experience not just for people visiting our state, but especially the people who live here?" Gov. Cox said during an event marking the launch of the network construction on Tuesday.

The Utah State Legislature has committed $45 million for the trail network, which will take about 20 years to complete. Elliet Trim was happy to see construction under way on Highway 128.

"I was just kind of on a routine ride and then I saw it extended. I was really happy," Trim said. "I love this path. It’ll make it all the more worthwhile for everybody."