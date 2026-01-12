Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UTV accident injures multiple people at Sand Hollow State Park

HURRICANE, Utah — Multiple people have been injured after a side-by-side UTV accident following a rollover in Sand Hollow State Park in southern Utah.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported a call came out about the incident at 11:30 a.m. near "The Maze," an off-road trail with obstacles popular with 4x4s and UTVs.

An exact number of people injured has not been released, but one person was airlifted from the scene in an unknown condition.

