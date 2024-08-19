Water main break creates impromptu geyser in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — "Thar she blows!" is a phrase most often heard on the open seas rather than a quiet West Jordan suburb, but nevertheless, those exact words were quite apt for the scene early Monday.

At around 10:45 a.m., Chantel Scartozzi and her sister, Summer Black, noticed water seeping from a sidewalk in their neighborhood near 1400 West and 8700 South.

After the fire department was notified, the leaky water main turned into a full-on geyser, sending water nearly 100 feet into the air. To make matters worse, as the water crashed down on a nearby home, it collected into a window well, bringing concerns for flooding.

Once fire and city crews arrived, a worker was able to shut off the water about 45 minutes after the gusher began.

West Jordan officials said the city is working on a water line project down the street, and the line that broke Monday is part of the same project to replace aging infrastructure, but scheduled for phase two.

Ever after the water was turned off, fire crews stayed on scene to help the homeowner remove water from the window well to ensure it would not get into the house.