Wayne Osmond dies at age 73 according to family

SALT LAKE CITY — Wayne Osmond, a founding member of the Utah-based musical group "The Osmonds," passed away on Wednesday night according to a spokesperson for the family. Wayne Osmond was 73-years-old.

The family released a statement saying, "Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children. His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world. He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly."

The Osmonds, according to theHollywood Walk of Fame, began as a barbershop quartet with brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay. They would later be joined by younger siblings Donny and Jimmy Osmond.

Wayne Osmond's cause of death has not been released.