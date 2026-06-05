8-vehicle accident forces closure of I-15 northbound in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah — A multi-vehicle accident shut down Interstate 15 in Weber County for hours during the Friday afternoon commute.

Watch LIVE below as crews work to clear I-15 accident in Riverdale:

The Utah Highway Patrol said 8 vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred just after 3:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near 4600 South in Riverdale.

Medical helicopters were originally called to the scene, but were canceled, and some of the injured were transported on the ground to the hospital.

One lane has since been reopened for traffic while crews continue to clear the road.

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