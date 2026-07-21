Community comes together to help Roy neighbors left without homes after fire

ROY, Utah — A Roy community is coming together to make sure their neighbors aren’t alone after a fire tore through multiple homes Monday.

The street where three homes were destroyed after a fire sparked along a railroad track is filled with family history.

“I guess you could say it’s kind of like life. A part of my life," said Blake Goodwin. "Coming here ever since, as long as I can remember. Every Christmas. Came here every Christmas and had grandma's cinnamon rolls.”

Goodwin is now left with just memories as he looked at what remained of his grandmother's home, one of the three set ablaze.

“When it actually affects your family, it’s like, 'Wow!," he said Tuesday. "Loss of words, that’s all I can say.”

Monday’s fire touched everyone in the area as the homes that burned belonged to what many said were some of the best neighbors.

“We live in a really good neighborhood, but like the people's homes that were destroyed… they’re the people who care about everybody. They’re always out making sure that everybody else is taken care of. They drop all their stuff all the time to help everybody else. I’m just like, how do you have time for that?" said neighbor Meghan Lay.

Residents describe chaos as fire spread through Roy neighborhood:

Roy neighbors describe chaos as fire spread through neighborhood

“It’s been heartbreaking to see everybody that you have so much history and time together with go through something so devastating,” added Lyle Stewart, a family member of someone impacted by the fire.

A day later, families were all out on their front lawns, picking up the pieces together.

“Whenever you go through a loss like this, you’ve lost a huge part of who you are," said Stewart. "It’s great when somebody can donate a shirt or some shoes, but it’s even better for that teenager or that child who lost something to be able to go out and get something to call their own again. So at this point the financial needs are the biggest need.”

Those no longer with a home are now looking for temporary housing and everyday necessities, but do so with a feeling of gratitude.

“Everyone got out in a matter of minutes. Which I’m very grateful for," said Goodwin. "To those neighbors who came here and got my grandma, my grandpa, and my uncle out. I’ll be forever grateful.”