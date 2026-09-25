WEST HAVEN, Utah — A 6-year-old girl passed away after a tragedy in a West Haven neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Now, her community is showing up for her family and loved ones are grieving this horrible loss.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 6:45pm on Wednesday at 2500 W 2550 S. A deputy was patrolling nearby. "He came upon an accident involving a vehicle in the roadway and a 6-year-old girl who was struck by the vehicle,” said Lt. Charles Creager with the Weber County Sheriff's Office. “The deputy immediately began rending aid including CPR for the child,” he said.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities shared on Thursday morning that she died overnight from her injuries.

WATCH | Community rallying for family of a 6-year-old girl killed in West Haven crash

Community rallying for family of a 6-year-old girl killed in West Haven crash

On Thursday afternoon, friends gathered to put blue and pink ribbons up for the family, and show them they are loved. “We are here to help you guys when you guys need it,” said one of the friends.

Jeanette Zimmerman has lived in this area of West Haven for 13 years. She said she doesn't know the family, but this tragedy hits home. "Emotional because I’ve lost a son, and so I know what it’s like to lose a child,” said Zimmerman. Her son died under different circumstances while serving a mission in Australia, but she can understand this family’s pain.

"Hold each other tight,” she said. “Tell the rest of your family that you love them, make sure they know."

Authorities said the driver stayed on scene and cooperated. We don't know if they will face any charges, that investigation by the Weber Metro C.R.A.S.H team is still underway.

"Just a reminder that it is that time of year where it starts getting darker earlier in the evening but it is still warm out, so there’s people recreating, riding bikes, pedestrians out and about, just be mindful,” advised Lt. Creager. He also added that they are “very proud” of the deputy who stepped in under these challenging circumstances and did his best to try to save the girl.

Weber County 6-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle in West Haven Ryan Marion

Meanwhile, people around the family are stepping up to show them they are loved and cared for. "This is a great community that comes together in crisis,” Zimmerman said.

If you would like to help the family with expenses, you can donate here.