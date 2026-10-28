Free Halloween display in Roy brings the community together, raises money to help families in need

ROY, Utah — A family in Roy built a Halloween display at their home to bring people together and help those in need.

It’s an annual tradition for the Paskett family to bring joy to people who come by and scare them a little bit too.

"Just a walk through that I did because I have fun doing it,” said the man behind this haunted house walk-through in Roy, Darrin Paskett. “The biggest thing that I really like is all the screams that I hear. I just giggle."

The Paskett display has about 13 different areas, from a clown tunnel to a castle, and all of it is assembled, built and managed by Darrin. His labor of love includes skeletons, a dragon, a butcher, a king’s torture chamber, creepy clowns and babies, and much more.

It started off as sitting with a few decorations and a fire pit outside their home when the Paskett family moved here in 1998 to get trick-or-treaters to come by. About 10 to 15 years ago, Darrin started the walkthrough.

"It’s definitely gotten bigger and bigger,” he said. “Every year, I try to do something new.”

The display is open Friday and Saturday nights in October, next to Fire Station 32 in Roy. Darrin and his wife, Wendy, said they expect the biggest turnout this week, on Halloween and the night before.

"I love it. It gives families somewhere to come for free that can’t afford to go to other places,” Wendy said. But it has also helped other families too, and has transformed into a way to give back.

"Just bring a can of food, or change, anything,” Wendy explained. “Every little bit helps and adds up.”

They love doing the display anyway, and Darrin said it was Wendy’s idea to find a way to give back. They collect money and donations for the Roy Elks Lodge to help families with Christmas this year. They've been doing this for a few years and last year raised $1,200 for their Christmas charity that helped over 30 families.

"Last year was the most we've ever raised,” said Darrin. “I’m hoping to potentially get even more this year to help more families."

From growing all the pumpkins to building the castle, working on the animatronics, lights and sounds, to even having a radio station that people can tune in to, Darrin works for months to bring this production to life.

Darrin said they also won Roy's decoration contest this year and in years past. They hope that anyone who comes by feels this family's love for the community and can help pay it forward.

"Knowing that it’s going to help people, it makes you feel good,” Darrin said.

They will be open at 5240 S 3275 W, Roy, UT 84067, from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday on Halloween weekend.