Man arrested for posting sign on Weber County flock camera

WEBER COUNTY, Ut. — A man was taken into custody Sunday after police say he refused to take down a sign that he placed on a flock camera pole.

About 30 people held signs near the Weber County Sheriff's Office protesting David Belnap's arrest.

The group expressed concerns about having automated license plate readers in their neighborhoods.

Law enforcement officials tell us they were called for complaints about Belnap attaching the sign.

When a deputy asked Belnap to either remove the sign or face arrest, he chose the latter.

As result he was taken into custody for a misdemeanor code violation.

"I was not going to climb up that ladder and take down the sign. I didn't feel like I was doing anything wrong," said Belnap. "there was a man that was heckling me and he really wanted to see that sign come down.. and I was not willing to give him the pleasure of that. So, when the cop said, you have a choice, I said, I took the other."

Belnap said his goal was to show people what the cameras look like so they can decide whether they should be in the community or not.

