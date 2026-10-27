Utah investigators tie Summit County cold case to serial killer Ted Bundy

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Utah cold case tied to notorious serial killer Ted Bundy has been solved.

Summit County officials are expected to formally announce the closing of the case at a press conference on Tuesday.

Sheriff Kacey Bates and Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson will share information about the findings that led investigators to officially link the case to Bundy. Other Utah law enforcement officials and Utah State Crime Lab DNA Analysts are also expected to weigh in.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and will be streamed live on fox13now.com.

Tuesday's announcement may have been hinted at by Utah County investigators in April, when they announced the closure of a separate cold case tied to Bundy. At the time, a UCSO detective said the DNA profile used to link Bundy to the murder or Laura Ann Aime had been shared with other departments, with the hope that it could lead to closing more cases.

More about the cold case investigation linking Bundy to the death of Laura Aime:

Utah investigators confirm woman found dead in 1974 was the victim of Ted Bundy

Bundy, who is confirmed to have killed and assaulted women across Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah and Florida between 1974 and 1978, confessed to 28 murders but is believed to be responsible for hundreds of deaths.

He was executed by electric chair in Florida in 1989.