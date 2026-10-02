Neighborhood reacts to father, three children killed in Riverdale house fire

RIVERDALE, UT — A quiet neighborhood, but a more than friendly one.

Where the sun has shone bright on a fall day, a home is now a scar for a family of eight that lost half its members in minutes.

"One of the most beautiful families in our community, our neighborhood. They were very Christ-like. Giving. Taking care of everyone always. This is a real tragedy for us," says neighbor Jan Okey. "We were in shock. I sat in shock on my couch and just... I couldn't even comprehend it.

"When I came out here, I just saw them breaking the windows. It seems like they couldn't get the front door open and they had a ladder toward the window, so they were kind of just watching," says neighbor Alexa Acosta. "They had a lot of firefighters, a lot of police been trying to enter.

A father and three children, ages five to twelve, now gone.

"All those beautiful babies. We were getting ready for a program at our church. They were practicing singing," says Okey. "Their dad was one in 1 million. This is devastating and rocking our whole world, our whole community."

Their neighbors that love them so much, hoping they'll be able to see familiar faces again soon.

"They were a really well-loved family in our community, so it's just super sad to see this happening," says Acosta. "Us being right here I just wish we would've helped sooner. If we would've seen it sooner, it makes us feel like we could've done more."

An example, they say, for all.

"One of the top-standing families in Riverdale," says Okey. "We're going to miss those who have gone on."

