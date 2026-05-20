How Riverton businesses are fighting to stay open under boil water order

RIVERTON, Utah — With a large part of Riverton under a Boil Water Order, health officials were out in the community on Wednesday, talking with local businesses to make sure they stay informed and safe.

Dozens of businesses sit in the area under the order from 3200 West to the city's eastern border. New American Barbershop and its neighbors at Big Daddy’s Pizza weren’t as busy as usual.

“A normal day for me is basically 5,6 cuts," said Brecken Walker at the barbershop.

The order was put in place after the city water department detected a reverse flow of water from their secondary irrigation system into the public drinking water. The city explained that it was an illegal cross-connection between a property owner's culinary and secondary water.

“We’ve had some frustrated customers. We had DoorDash or Slice that came through, and I had to call them back and say sorry, we’re closed," said Big Daddy's Pizza assistant manager Ben Whitworth.

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The drinking water supply is being tested, with the system needing two consecutive clean tests, 24 hours apart, with no bacteria found before the order can be lifted. According to the city, no current tests show any contamination.

“Restaurants in particular are impacted because if they don’t have a source of clean culinary water, approved source of culinary water, they aren’t able to operate," said Nicholas Rupp with the Salt Lake County Health Department.

In the meantime, businesses have been forced to get creative.

Big Daddy's Pizza went to Walmart and bought 5-gallon tubs and filled them with viable drinking water, and was able to reopen on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have a water boiler in the back, and we just put that in our spray bottles, wait for it to cool down before we use it," explained Walker at the barbershop.

As businesses wait out the next 24 hours or longer, their main goal is to keep their customers happy.

“We do what we can to make sure we’re taking precautions with our clients," Walker said, "and giving them the best possible service."