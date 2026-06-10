Regenerative farming helps this Utah farmer use less water during dry year

OGDEN VALLEY, Utah — While farms across the state are trying to figure out how to work with limited water from the lack of snowpack, one Ogden Valley farmer is going down to the roots.

Argyle Acres is a regenerative farm in Liberty working to increase the organic matter in soil to make it healthier and hold water better.

For Chris Argyle, farming is his way of making the world a better place.

"This is something that is deep down in your soul that you feel when you’re seeing a farm working in rhythm with Mother Nature, it is awe-inspiring,” he said.

To help build topsoil, he rotates where his cows graze using virtual fencing.

“By the time the cows come back around their full circle, this is regrown and ready to go again and they eat again and it’s just kind of a circle that keep going,” said Argyle.

The cows don’t overgraze in one spot and they move around, helping all parts of the land.

They also have chicken tractors with about 400 meat chickens that go through the pasture.

"They just move through the field,” explained Argyle. "They're leaving all that beautiful fertilizer. Give it a couple weeks, that’s going to come back thicker, greener, lusher."

Argyle said he is hoping to increase the organic matter in his soil and use less water — something that's especially important this year.

"We can go off as, probably as much as an eighth to a quarter of the water that any other farms might use,” Argyle said. “The goal here is deeper roots, not disturbing the soil, keeping it covered, and basically what you’re doing is you’re growing a sponge underground."

This is a slow process and could take Argyle a couple more years to get to that point. He is two years into regenerative farming on this land, but has used his practices before on a smaller scale and seen successful results.

"This is going to change things and make years like these feel not so terrible,” Argyle added.

To help farmers and growers use less water this year, Professor Burdette Barker with Utah State University Extension advises Utahns to just make sure the water you do get is used the right way.

"Depending on the type of irrigation system they have, this is a good year to make sure that things are well maintained, sprinklers are functioning properly, so we're getting good uniform applications of water,” he said.

Argyle said his method helps produce healthier meat, fills aquafers, and doesn’t use chemical fertilizers.

“This farm is feeding my community,” Argyle said proudly.

They also do agritourism events and want people to visit to learn more about their farming techniques. More information can be found HERE.