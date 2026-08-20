Smoothie truck visits firefighters after fighting Dugway Fire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — After fighting a fire throughout the day, firefighters got a "well desserved" break when a smoothie food truck came to thank them for their hard work.

The Dugway Fire broke out in Uintah in Weber County early Wednesday morning, near the mouth of Weber Canyon, along the train tracks. Crews mapped the fire at 20 acres, and it was 90 percent contained. No homes were evacuated, but some cars were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Neighbors who live close by had a scary wake-up call Wednesday morning, with a fire burning very close by.

Dylan Wayment lives nearby, on the other side of the train tracks on 6600 South. He said he woke to see smoke outside, and wanted to find a way to help.

"I couldn’t go up on the mountain and help so I thought, try to do my best and help the community and help the firefighters,” said Wayment.

He runs a smoothie truck called ‘Well Desserved Smoothies and Bowls.’ This is his first full summer in operation. He usually takes it to the Farmer’s Market in Ogden, but brought it here for the fire crews.

"I was going to go hunting, but I was like, you know what, the smoothie trailer's ready, let's go over here and see if we can help out the firefighters since they are helping us out,” said Wayment.

Wayment brought his smoothie truck around lunch, and crews got some cold drinks to help them in the heat.

According to Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Land's public information officer for the fire, Kelly Wickens, they were working in challenging fire conditions.

"We were very concerned, especially in the early hours that we’d get spotting over Bybee road over where there’s residents up the canyons, and that would have been a whole different story for us,” said Wickens.

The fire came right up to Allison Annis’ backyard. "We looked out our windows and it was just huge, roaring fire,” she said. “Just right outside our fence line.”

Crews contained the fire quickly and no homes were damaged. Wayment made smoothies for the firefighters for free, and didn’t accept any tips either.

"I’ve never seen happier firefighters; they returned to the line with full bellies and big smiles,” said Wickens.

Mission BBQ supplied lunch for crews too.

Wayment said he was happy to play his part and make a difference. "What’s something I can do to give back, and this is what I thought I could do,” he said.