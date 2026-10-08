UDOT studying safety of Roy intersection where crossing guard was hit last month

ROY, Utah — After a crossing guard was hit at a street corner in Roy last month, FOX13 News has been following up to see if any changes will be made to this intersection after this incident.

Crossing guards who work in that area said they want to see improvements made so that no one gets hurt again.

On Sept. 4, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a crossing guard was hit near the intersection of 4300 W 5500 S in Roy, while helping kids get to school in the morning.

Kate McLean said she was the crossing guard who was hit and suffered multiple broken bones. She is currently on a long road to recovery.

WATCH: FOX 13 News heard from McLean after the incident

Roy crossing guard recovering in the hospital after devastating crash

5500 S in Roy is a state road, so the Utah Department of Transportation manages the intersection. Spokesperson Mitch Shaw told FOX13 News that in the past five years, they have not had reports of a significant or deadly crash reported here, till McLean was hit.

Shaw said they are doing a safety study to see if anything can be done here, such as possibly changing the signal timings or adding a left turn arrow signal.

"When something like this happens, despite the previous history of not, of really significant history, this is something that causes us to put an area under a microscope,” Shaw said. “When someone’s hit, especially in an area where there’s children, we have to take a closer look at it, and that’s what we're doing right now,” he said.

Ultimately, reminding drivers to be careful, especially in areas with kids.