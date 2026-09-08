Utah food trucks dealing with rising costs of diesel and food

HOOPER, Utah — Local businesses and food trucks say they are feeling the rising cost of diesel, gas and basically everything.

A gallon of diesel here in Utah costs two dollars more now than it did this time last year. According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of diesel is $5.66, and it was $3.63 a year ago.

Tomato Days is an annual tradition for families in Hooper.

"It’s the community coming together and supporting each other, seeing all the neighbors,” said Ryan Wilcox, who has lived in Hooper for seven years.

This year, there's a new neighbor on the block.

Southern Heights BBQ served food at Tomato Days for the first time.

"We did three specials today, and sold out all three of them within probably two hours,” said John Reynolds, who owns the business with his son, Devin Reynolds.

They have been in business for about a year and half, and are both now working at the food truck full time.

“Some days we barely break even, but then like this weekend, were going to do very well, so you take that as a win for the bad days that you had,” said John.

He said their biggest challenge is “money” and the rising cost of everything, including diesel.

"I have an F250, holds 30 gallons of diesel, so when I get to half a tank, I fill up," John explained. "Still costs me a $100."

The cost of food hurts them too. He said they have had to get creative to keep feeding people, without compromising on the homemade quality they pride themselves on. He said on their best seller, the brisket, they usually just break even because of the high cost of beef.

"You take advantage of the soda price, to where I’m only paying 50 cents per soda, but I’m selling it for $2," John said. "On the flip side of that, the brisket I do, our most popular brisket bowl is mac and cheese over brisket, I sell it for $20, but I also give you a healthy portion, I give you $20 worth of food."

He said his goal is to hold on during these rocky times, but build a customer base that will keep coming back. Marrying food with hospitality is what they strive for.

"So when things do come down and all that, that’s what we hope for is to have that following where people will still come, buy the food, even when cost goes down, I can put more money in my pocket,” John explained.

Wilcox said he wants to help support the small businesses around him, and events like these are a great opportunity to.

“I think it’s extremely important right now with the cost of living going up and every one of us is barely holding on, so it’s important to try to do everything you can to support in these situations,” he said.

John said he wants to keep his little piece of South Carolina, thriving in the Utah mountains.

"It’s been very fun because I enjoy going to work again," he said.