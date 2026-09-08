Community rallies to help Cache County family's son with cerebral palsy

MILLVILLE, Utah — Life can throw some pretty mean curveballs.

“I think we were all a little confused as to why he wasn't walking like other kids or saying his first words," said 13-year-old Trexton Lee's sister, Summer.

At just six weeks old, Trexton was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, so life's been a little different.

"I think that was kind of a hard adjustment. But I was just excited to have a little brother," Summer said.

However, that doesn't mean there is no joy.

“If you're having a bad day and he starts to smile, or you can get him to grin, he'll brighten your day," said his father, Jason Lee.

Through strokes, countless surgeries, and losing the ability to walk and talk, he's had a whole army behind him.

“He's what gives our life meaning," said his brother Jaxon. "He is what's taught me the most important thing of this life is to be selfless, always to serve others."

But as Trexton grew, tasks like getting him in and out of the car with just a car seat were becoming more challenging, and they needed a wheelchair accessible van. One popped up in their area, but the cost was daunting.

“I just said, we'll get a loan. We'll just get a loan, and we'll just do it. We'll just work extra, whatever we got to do," Jason said.

What Jason didn't realize was that his family organized a GoFundMe and reached out to Fox 13 News to help get the word out. The community delivered, and the family was able to purchase the van.

“I don't even know how to say thank you enough," Jason said through tears. "I know people that donated that didn't have the money to give, and they gave anyway. It almost breaks my heart.”

It's a moment that will remind them of the community that showed up.

“People who have someone like Trexton in their life, it shows them that it is OK to ask for help and get the help because it is like a hard burden to bear," said Trexton's other sister, Londyn.

From the outside, it looks like just an average van, but Trexton's family calls it a spaceship, taking Trexton on adventures despite any turbulence he faces along the way.