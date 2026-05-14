Welcome back, Olivia! Older baby names return to the top lists for 2025

SALT LAKE CITY — While William is still out of the list, Liam and many more are making a comeback as the top baby names in Utah, according to the Social Security Administration.
The top five boys' names for 2025 in Utah were:
- Oliver
- Liam
- Theodore
- Jack
- Noah
While the top five girls' names for 2025 in Utah were:
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Lucy
- Olivia
- Evelyn
The agency announced last week that Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names in the country.
In a previous report, Utah Valley Pediatrics released their Top 20 baby names for 2023, reflecting national trends with Oliver remaining #1, whereas for girls' names Olivia had dropped out entirely. Welcome back, Olivia!