Community pride, traditions and dutch-oven cooking make Tabiona Public School super cool

TABIONA, Utah — After almost a two-hour drive east from Salt Lake City, it's easy to see why Tabiona Public School was chosen as this week's Cool School of the Week.

With just 189 students from K-12, the small rural school is built on close relationships, community pride, and traditions that bring generations together.

"We've grown up with each other for so many years," said Emmaree, one of 12 seniors in the 2026 graduating class.

One of the traditions the school has kept up is a kindergarten/senior graduation where seniors get to pass on a piece of advice to the youngest graduates in the school.

"Life is a rollercoaster," said one senior when asked for her advice. "No matter the ups and downs, don't give up, and keep pushing through it."

In the gym, students transformed into historical figures for a living wax museum project. Third-grade teacher Mrs. Winder said students chose famous people they admired and researched them alongside their families.

One student, Winston, said he studied Winston Churchill.

"I learned that he gave great speeches and warned people about Hitler during World War 2," he explained.

In the same gym, younger students were learning entrepreneurial skills through a student-run farmer's market. Second and Fourth-graders sold homemade treats, drinks, and crafts to classmates and visitors.

"I'm selling sugar cookies, lemonade, and bracelets," one student proudly shared.

The school's hands-on learning continued in the FACS classroom with one of its longest-running traditions: the Dutch oven cook-off.

"We've been doing the Dutch oven cook-off for about 20 years," said FACS teacher Kristy Jones. "The teacher before me started it and I've continued the tradition for the past 16 years."

This year, 54 contestants prepared 49 different dishes, including bacon ranch potatoes, honey barbecue chicken, and chocolate pecan cakes.

At the end of our morning in Tabiona, Granite Credit Union joined us with a special surprise for special education teacher Shanae Bingham .

"We're excited to recognize all that you're doing with special ed students," said Spencer Carver, Granite Credit Union Marketing Director.

Bingham said the award reflects the heart of the district and the entire community.

"I love how our school is the center of our community, and everybody works together to support each other," she said.

The school year is wrapping up, but if you have a Cool School nomination for next school year, you can email cool school nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form on our website.