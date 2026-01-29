2 residents injured in Kearns house fire

KEARNS, Utah — Two people were injured and transported to the hospital after escaping a house fire in Kearns on Thursday afternoon.

Unified Fire was called to the home in the 4100 West block near 4800 South at approximately 3 p.m., and saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the west side of the house when they arrived.

Police officers who arrived before fire crews were able to evacuate five people who were inside the home. One of the homeowners told FOX 13 News that her husband and daughter were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Officials believe the fire started inside a bedroom. The damage was restricted to the west side of the home, which is not considered to be a total loss.

An investigation into the fire is now underway.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story