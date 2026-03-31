2 killed, 2 injured in late night shooting in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — Two people were killed and two others seriously injured following a late night shooting in Kearns that began as a domestic call Monday.

Unified Police say they were called just before 10:30 p.m. to the area of Twilight and Scorpio Drive, and found two people outside the home with gunshot wounds when officers arrived.

Officers then heard more gunshots inside the home, and found two people dead inside the building once they were able to enter.

All of the people injured or killed in the shootings were adults. No one else was inside the house at the time of the incident.

The two people found wounded outside the home were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the shootings were an isolated incident and there was no larger threat to the community

The identities of the victims have yet to be released and an investigation is currently underway.