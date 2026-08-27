2 more arrested in connection to deadly Kearns funeral shooting

KEARNS, Utah — Two additional people have been arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Kearns funeral last week in which one person was killed.

Both Tevita Siope Tonga Kofe, 19, who was taken into custody Wednesday and Heneli Suli Grall, 19, arrested over the weekend, face one count of obstruction of justice.

Vilisoni Angilau was shot and killed during an altercation outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center on August 17, while his twin brother suffered critical injuries.

Afuhia Masiu Manatau, the father of a 17-year-old boy who allegedly shot Angilau, was arrested last week on one count of murder and felony discharge of a firearm for giving his son the gun that was used in the fatal shooting.

Video of the shooting provided by witnesses allegedly showed two people running from the scene and following the 17-year-old shooting suspect. Police were able to identify the two people as Grall and Kofe, who attended Granger High School with the suspect.

In the video, police said Grall could be seen "making hand gestures as he seemed to be carrying a gun in his right hand and later placing it in his waistband area. His hand gestures looked as if he had a gun."

A witness also said they had seen Kofe helping the teen shooting suspect into a black minivan "so he could get away in it," according to court documents. The minivan, which was driven by Manatau, was stopped after a short pursuit minutes later near the church where the shooting occurred.