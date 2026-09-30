Kearns woman's Coffee and English program helps communities find their voice in Utah

KEARNS, Utah — A Kearns woman is helping people in Utah find their footing, one coffee shop conversation at a time.

Isabel Peñaloca Araujo founded Coffee and English in 2025, bringing together people at local coffee shops to learn English from native speakers and bilingual professors.

"There are many professionals out there with great trainings, great intelligence, but they are invisible in this country because they don't speak the language," Peñaloca Araujo said.

Students take a placement test before joining classes, which cover far more than grammar. The curriculum includes lessons on using AI for language learning, networking, building community, starting a business, and navigating the tax system.

The program addresses a gap Peñaloca Araujo has seen — and lived — firsthand.

"I have faced the hurdle of being invisible in a country full of opportunities," Peñaloca Araujo said.

Peñaloca Araujo grew up on a banana farm in Ecuador. Her father began his career as a janitor at a hotel and worked his way up to become a general manager for different companies.

"That's how he passed on that legacy to me and my siblings because he knew English was a skill that was used for success," Peñaloca Araujo said.

She says a simple invitation to grab coffee carries deeper meaning.

"In our culture, someone says, 'Hey, let's grab a coffee.' That's something that gets us together," Peñaloca Araujo said.

Group member Francis Castillo started a tech business in Venezuela and brought her dream to Utah. She said the program gave her a sense of safety and support.

"I was nervous at first going into class, but now I feel better and safe and receive a lot of feedback," Castillo said. "These classes have opened up doors for my business and for my family."

For more information, visit Coffee & English.

"I believe any person that comes to this country needs to have that opportunity — to feel seen, to know their voices count," Peñaloca Araujo said.

The group's upcoming events:

English for Future Citizens

Saturday, Oct. 10

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grateful Direct Primary Care, 8541 S. Redwood Road, Suite B1, West Jordan, UT 84088

English for Creators Workshop

Saturday, Oct. 24

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Neighborhood Hive, 2065 E. 2100 S., Salt Lake City, UT 84108

English Night

Saturday, Nov. 14

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Diva's House, 825 Star Crest Drive W., Salt Lake City, UT 84116