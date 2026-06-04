Life without parole sentence given to man behind 2018 West Valley murders

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man convicted of two murders at a West Valley City home in 2018 has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced the sentencing of Kennedy Grant Lund on Thursday for the murders of Chasidy Gerber and Martin Barron.

During Lund's sentencing hearing, Barron's mother asked the judge for life without parole because her family "will never get parole for not having their son alive or parole for the feelings they carry because of their son’s murder," according to Gill.

On June 26, 2018, police were called to the area of 1431 West and 3350 South for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman standing with an AR-15, who directed officers to the home where they found Lund naked in the basement.

Lund's father told police that when he arrived home, his son came running across the street naked and holding an AR-15, worried Lund had shot someone.

During a search of the area, the bodies of Chasidy Gerber and Martin Barron were discovered outside the home, along with several shell casings.

Lund was charged with two counts of felony aggravated murder, and his trial, originally scheduled for 2020, was delayed until 2023 due to the pandemic.

Once the trial got underway, a witness introduced evidence that led to a mistrial. It was then resumed in February 2025. During the trial, Lund claimed that while he was inside his apartment, he thought he heard children screaming, as if a crime was being committed against them.

Lund explained that he went outside, naked and holding an AR-15, and walked past three small children playing in a pool. When the victims spotted Lund, they allegedly yelled at him for being naked and holding a gun in front of children, to which Lund responded by shooting.

Lund's two life sentences without the possibility of parole will run concurrently.