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Man struck, killed by vehicle while riding e-scooter in Kearns

man riding stand-up electric scooter e-scooter
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File photo: A person riding an e-scooter
man riding stand-up electric scooter e-scooter
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KEARNS, Utah — A man riding an e-scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Kearns on Tuesday.

Just after noon, David Hilifiker was riding the scooter on the sidewalk, on his way to an appointment, when a vehicle turned into a parking lot at 4280 West 115 South.

The 52-year-old Hilifiker attempted to veer away from the first vehicle when he was hit by another car on the street.

After being transported to the hospital, Hilifiker later died during surgery.

Both of the vehicle drivers remained on the scene following the accident and cooperated with the crash investigation.

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