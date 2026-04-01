Mother, surviving children remembered by friends after Kearns murder-suicide

KEARNS, Utah — Friends of the victims involved in a deadly domestic violence incident in Kearns are sharing memories of those involved, along with ways to support the family members who survived the murder-suicide.

Kaylene Allred was shot and killed by her husband, Floyd, late Tuesday night while she was on the phone with 9-1-1. Floyd Allred later turned the gun on himself, but not before he also shot Kaylene's two children, who were found wounded outside the home.

Brittany and her brother, Christian, were hospitalized following the shooting, but were able to speak with detectives about what had occurred inside the home.

A GoFundMe created for Kaylene described her as a "dear friend and coworker who brought warmth and kindness to everyone she met." The fundraising page hopes to raise money to cover her funeral costs, along with the hospital bills for her children's care.

Man kills wife, shoots stepchildren in Kearns murder-suicide:

Man kills wife, shoots stepchildren in Kearns murder-suicide

"Kaylene’s kids were hospitalized and are now facing not only the emotional pain of losing their mother but also the challenge of recovering from their own injuries," the page said.

According to a separate GoFundMe, Brittany has faced "numerous medical battles" even before the shooting, with friends saying she is "one of the most loving and caring people you will ever meet."

The page added that Christian is the father of a young daughter.

Unified Police said they had been called to the home previously on what they described as non-violent domestic violence incidents.