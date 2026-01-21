One arrested following an alleged fleeing from police in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 36-year-old woman is in police custody after a vehicle near Liberty Park failed to respond to police and led them on a short pursuit. Jennifer Richardson, 36, was arrested Tuesday night on outstanding warrants.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, a detective with the department was on patrol when they started tracking a car just after 10:00 p.m.

Police say the car failed to yield at the intersection of 700 East and Liberty Avenue and police initiated a traffic stop.

Officers allege that the car pulled into an alley and the passengers got out and fled the area on foot. A short time later, one of the passengers ended up returning to the area and surrendered to the police. Their name hasn't been released.

Inside the vehicle, police say they found drug paraphernalia.

Police were contacted by a resident near 1200 South and 700 East, who stated that a woman was hiding on his porch. Police responded and identified the woman as Richardson.

According to the department, Richardson was a parole fugitive with active warrants and was placed under arrest.

The other two in the vehicle were cited and released. FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more about the charges and identities of the others involved.