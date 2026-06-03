Utah man faces 10 sexual exploitation charges following FBI investigation in Hawaii

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man has been arrested and is facing charges following an investigation involving the FBI. Daniel Gregg Massey, 61, was arrested on Monday and faces 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to investigators, Massey has been reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children over 40 times in the last five years.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that beginning in June 2025, FBI agents in Honolulu identified several online accounts using an encrypted messaging platform to exchange child sexual abuse material. Agents used an email address connected to an account and an IP address to determine that the account was likely being used in Utah.

From February through May of 2026, FBI agents with the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force in Salt Lake City continued the investigation and identified 40 additional reports of the account, spanning from March 2020 to May 2024.

On Monday, agents executed a search warrant at Massey's home and took him into custody without incident.

During a search of the home, a cell phone was seized, and the account FBI agents in Hawaii had been tracking was found on the device, along with a large amount of child sexual abuse material. Investigators added that they found Massey to be in numerous online chat rooms where child sexual abuse materials were being exchanged.

Detectives say the materials found on Massey's phone included children aged 3 to 14.

Massey is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail.