Large police presence seen at Utah State Liquor Store in Taylorsville

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A large police presence is currently on the scene of a possible incident at the Utah State Liquor Store in Taylorsville.

Live video below shows police scene outside Taylorsville liquor store:

Several police vehicles, as well as police tape, are visible at the location at 4455 South 2700 West. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was also circling the area around the store.

The glass on the front door of the liquor store was shattered.

Police have not released any information on what occurred, but said officials will be holding a briefing shortly.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story